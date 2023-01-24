New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Delivering on its mandate of developing state-of-the-art defence systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase one tableau and one equipment during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on January 26.

According to the Ministry of Defence, 'Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralizing Threats' is the theme of the first tableau of DRDO.

This tableau has been categorised into four parts.

The first part is displaying Underwater Surveillance Platforms, which include sonars like Ushus-2 for submarines, the Humsa series of sonars for ships and the Low-Frequency Dunking Sonar for helicopter launch surveillance.

The second part of this tableau will have Land Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising platforms showcasing D4 counter-drone systems, which can perform a real-time search, detection, tracking and neutralize targets. Two units of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) Weapon System, Battery Multifunction Radar (BMFR) and Missile Launcher Vehicle (MLV) are also being displayed. The QRSAM is an all-weather, air-defence system that provides mobile air defence cover to mechanized assets of the Indian Army in the Tactical Battle Area. Besides, two versions of Software Defined Radio - Manpack and Handheld are part of this tableau. DRDO has developed the Software Defined Radio for secured communication.

The third part of this tableau is showcasing Aerial Surveillance and Communication platforms Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) and TAPAS BH Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV. AEW&C is a true force multiplier, with surveillance, communication, and electronic warfare capabilities. TAPAS BH is DRDO's solution to the tri-services Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Tracking & Reconnaissance (ISTAR) requirements.

The Rear, which is the fourth part, is representing DRDO' Research Activities wherein a Semiconductor R&D facility has been demonstrated. In this part, DRDO has also depicted futuristic technologies in the field of semi-conductors, detectors and nextgen sensors.

"Indigenously-developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform carried on a 70-ton Trailer will be displayed by DRDO in the form of actual equipment. Customised for various roles, WhAP can be used as a Wheeled Infantry Combat Vehicle, CBRN Vehicle, ATGM carrier, Light Tank etc. The Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) variant on display is integrated with 30 mm turret, composite armour and innovative blast protection. This amphibious vehicle can negotiate water obstacles with a max speed of 100 km/h on road," the ministry said.

Many more DRDO-developed systems will also be displayed by Armed Forces contingents during the parade. These include Arjun MBT, Nag Missile System, Brahmos Missile, Short Span Bridge, and Akash NG. DRDO-developed AEW&C will fly past at the parade. (ANI)

