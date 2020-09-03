New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday said research about tribals should focus not only on the anthropological aspects of their life and culture, but also on the progress made by them.

Addressing a “National Tribal Research Conclave" here, he stressed on the use of technology “to create a path towards progress for tribals".

Munda said that 'Research for Policy' should be the guiding principle to help identify gaps between policy for tribal development and actual implementation.

"Tribal research should focus not only on the anthropological aspects of tribal life and culture,but should also focus on the progress made by them,” he said.

He said the tribal affairs ministry has been funding 26 Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) for research under the “Grant to TRIs” and is engaged in quality research in collaboration with reputed government and non-government organizations.

The National Institute for Tribal Research is being set up in partnership with Indian Institute of Public Administration on its premises in Delhi, the minister said.

Munda suggested that the institute should also have a wing to educate students on tribal development.

