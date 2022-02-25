New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Amid Russian military operations in Ukraine, the Resident Doctor Association (RDA) of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate medical students stranded in Ukraine.

"More than 17,000 Indian students pursuing their medical studies are stranded in Ukraine. AIR INDIA has increased flight fares 2-3 times in such a grave situation. It is very difficult for them to afford the escalated costs of air travel. Even those affording cannot travel due to the adverse conditions there. Everyday we are getting information of bomb explosions," RDA wrote to Prime Minister Modi.

"Their parents here are anxious and worried about the safety and well-being of their children. We sincerely and humbly appeal to your good self to give prior to our young students and bring them back as soon as possible. We request further to the Government to help them financially and make all possible efforts to get them out," urged the RDA.

Ukraine has closed its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sent teams to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.

According to sources, the central government will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine.

They said that the cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation.

"Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as GOI chartered flights," a source said.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

In his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, PM Modi also sensitised him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India. (ANI)

