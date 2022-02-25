In view of his contribution towards the betterment of the country and eradication of poverty, BJP leader Anish Abbasi's Karona JC has been appointed as the secretary of BJP Delhi Pradesh Minority Morcha. The political leader has worked tirelessly to assist the residents of the country in a variety of ways, including distributing free food, providing oxygen and beds at hospitals. New Delhi's authorities have praised his hard work and perseverance and have proven their faith by entrusting him with the task of leading the people.

This announcement caused a wave of enthusiasm and zeal amongst his supporters and admirers as well as the big leaders and workers of BJP. Anish Abbasi intends to work to make the Bhartiya Janta Party even stronger and educate the youth towards their rights in a democratic nation. Politics is the first sort of secularism, according to Anish Abbasi, and he further added It consists of ideologies and policies aimed at keeping civic life free of religious dominance or preference. Hence, he intends to keep his distance with religion stereotypes and try his best to bring people together, regardless of their religion, to spread harmony across the nation.

Anish Abbasi is one of the most reliable political leader who is capable of forming judgments and is committed to working for the greater good. He is also proficient at handling & resolving disagreements among the party. Talking about his take towards what should be a politician's ideology, he stated, “The position, power, and authority of a politician should not be a source of concern. He is continuously strive for the societal improvement and cherish his constituents.” He proudly stated, “Every political leader should be born with the knowledge and abilities to anticipate and act on future events. A successful leader should have five essential characteristics: discipline, trustworthiness, courage, humanity, and intelligence.”

For the last 10 years, BJP lead strong Yuva Morcha which is the youth wing of BJP has the hallmark of “Service, Struggle, and sacrifice” which Anish truly understands and follows as well. During lockdown the Yuva Morcha has been helping a lot of people and fulfilling their needs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).