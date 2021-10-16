New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Hours after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting concluded, party general secretary KC Venugopal informed that three resolutions have been passed--on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress.

Ahead of Assembly polls scheduled to be held in seven states next year, Venugopal in the press conference said, "We passed 3 resolutions - on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress and diabolical attack on India's farmers."

Also Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Did Not Receive What He Deserved in History, Says Amit Shah.

Venugopal also stressed propagating the party's ideologies amongst the Congress workers.

"We are going for a massive training program from top to bottom. Workers and leaders at all levels will be trained in party ideologies, policies, expectations of a Congress worker, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of the present government and countering propaganda," Venugopal said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Army Soldiers Martyred in Counter-Terrorist Operation in Poonch.

The party's poor performance in various subsequent assembly elections has led to a group of leaders, including the party veterans, called G-23, questioning the leadership.

"No discussions were held regarding G-23," Congress leader Meira Kumar told ANI.

The growing chorus, urging Rahul Gandhi to return as the party chief, came as his mother Sonia Gandhi underlined her position as a "full-time and hands-on Congress President" while reacting to the criticism by G-23 leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)