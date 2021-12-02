Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that the government has instructed officials to take steps to restrict movement of non-vaccinated people.

Speaking to ANI, Subramanian said, "We have instructed district collectors to take steps on restrictions for non-vaccinated people and ensure that they do not come in public places. We want to ensure that people get vaccinated without fail."

He further said, "In Kanyakumari, customers at government liquor shops will get liquor only if they are vaccinated." (ANI)

