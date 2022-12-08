Lucknow, Dec 8 (PTI) The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary Thursday said the results of bypolls in the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency and Khatauli assembly segment are not as per the party's expectations and the reasons behind the loss would be assessed.

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll defeating her nearest rival Raghuraj Singh Shakya of BJP by a margin of 2,88,461 votes. The Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of the SP, was victorious in the Khatauli bypoll with its candidate Madan Bhaiya defeating BJP's Rajkumari Saini by 22,000 votes.

The BJP, however, won the Muslim-dominated Rampur Sadar seat, considered an Azam Khan stronghold, for the first time as its candidate Akash Saxena defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Asim Raja by a margin of 33,702 votes.

"The results of the by-elections of Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli Assembly seats have not been as per our expectation but we respect the mandate. Further plans will be made after reviewing the election results," Choudhary was quoted as saying in a party release.

On the Mainpuri result, the BJP leader said that Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav got the advantage of the great personality of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. "I congratulate Dimple Yadav Ji," he said.

Extending his gratitude to the people of Rampur for his party's win in the bypoll to the Assembly seat, Chaudhary said, "This is for the first time after Independence that BJP has won the Rampur assembly seat. This is the seal of public on the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'."

He congratulated the people of Gujarat and BJP party workers for his party's landslide victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. He also thanked the Election Commission for the fair election process.

