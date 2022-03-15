Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday told the Assembly that the state government has extended retirement age of part-time and para teachers to 60 years and ensured that they get necessary benefits for the remaining part of their lives.

Basu, in reply to a question, also said that the government has facilitated voluntary retirement for teachers who were unable to continue their services.

“Our chief minister believes in giving every teacher the recognition he deserves. The humanitarian approach adopted by our government is the most unique in the country," he said.

To another query by BJP legislator Manoj Tigga, Basu said there are 50,361 primary schools in the state, including 47 Santhali ones.

He asserted that no primary school has ever been shut down due to paucity of teachers or inadequate number of students, when Tigga suggested otherwise.

"If you have any such information, please do share the details with me. We will crosscheck," he told the BJP MLA.

During the day, state irrigation minister Saumen Mahapatra said in the Assembly that non-allocation of funds from the Centre hampered work in the fields.

"The Centre is not allocating necessary funds, this slowing down the dredging work, which further leads to inundation of fields during heavy rain," Mahapatra added.

