Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana and accused the Congress party of spreading lies and misinformation.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Revanth Reddy and his party only lies and are doing a wrong propaganda. It has been 14 months since the Congress government has been formed and Reddy became the CM, and in every meeting, he says that the BRS government has taken a loan of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, and now he is saying that he does not know anything about the loan...Revanth Reddy is lying and spreading misinformation."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 9: Suga, Zakir Hussain, Shashi Tharoor and Parthiv Patel - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 9.

Earlier this week, the Union Minister participated in the celebrations after the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Telangana MLC polls.

Reddy met both the winning candidates and celebrated the moment with the other workers..

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

The winning candidate, C Anji Reddy, spoke to ANI following his win in the Telangana MLC elections and said that the victory belongs to the workers, state presidents and leaders and it is the result of the hard work done by the party members.

"This victory belongs to all the workers, leaders and district presidents of BJP. We got the result of our hard work," he said.

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao said that teachers and educators are against Revanth Reddy's governance, which has been reflected in the results of the two MLC seats. He added that the Congress would try to find out the reasons for their defeat, which is not correct for democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "More particularly, the teachers and the educators are against the governance of Revanth Reddy. It clearly reflects the results of the two MLC seats...The Congress will never respect the democracy. Congress will try to find out some reasons for their defeat, which is not correct in democracy." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)