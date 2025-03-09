Famous People Born on March 9: March 9 is a day that celebrates the birthdays of several notable figures from various fields. In music, Suga of BTS and Jeon Somi have gained global recognition. Chess legend Bobby Fischer, known for his genius in the game, was also born on this day. Hollywood actors Matthew Gray Gubler, Brittany Snow, and Oscar Isaac share this birthday. Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, is remembered for his historic achievement. Indian figures such as cricketer Parthiv Patel, politician Shashi Tharoor, businessman Naveen Jindal, and actor Darsheel Safary also mark this day. Additionally, footballer Clint Dempsey, musician Zakir Hussain, and actor Sushant Singh add to the list of influential personalities born on March 9.

Famous March 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Suga (rapper) Bobby Fischer (9 March 1943 - 17 January 2008) Parthiv Patel Jeon Somi Matthew Gray Gubler Yuri Gagarin (9 March 1934 - 27 March 1968) Brittany Snow Oscar Isaac Naveen Jindal Darsheel Safary Sushant Singh Zakir Hussain (9 March 1951 - 15 December 2024) Shashi Tharoor Clint Dempsey

