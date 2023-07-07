Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday asked Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to rise above party lines and think about the welfare of state.

His remarks came in response to the BJP leader's reported statement that he backs the state's claim for 7.19 per cent share in joint properties and projects in Chandigarh but does not support the government.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Jharkhand Mahadev Temple Won't Allow Entry to Visitors Wearing Ripped Jeans, Mini-Skirts.

Interacting with mediapersons at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, the chief minister asked BJP leaders to take up with the Central government the matter of Himachal Pradesh's share in the Chandigarh union territory under the Punjab reorganisation Act.

Thakur responded to the chief minister's remarks saying in a statement that on one hand the government was adopting a "vindictive approach" and closing the government institutions and asking for cooperation on the other and asserted that both the things cannot go together.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Stop Recovery of Nashik Farmers' Loans (Watch Video).

"We are not opposing the government but supporting the people and it is not the time to sit quietly... the government should re-notify the denotified institutions first and then seek our cooperation," he said.

If the institutions are not notified again, people will "denotify" the Congress in elections, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully supporting Himachal Pradesh and has released an interest-free loan of Rs 830 crore for next 50 years, Thakur said, adding national highway projects worth Rs 41,000 crore are under execution in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)