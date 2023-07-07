Jaipur, July 7: The management committee of a temple here on Friday introduced a dress code for devotees, asking them to refrain from wearing ripped jeans, shorts, frocks, night suits and mini-skirts.

The committee put up a banner at the temple, stating that persons wearing such clothes would not be allowed entry and that they would have to offer prayers outside the structure.

President, Jharkhand Mahadev Temple, Jayprakash Somani said the directions have been passed after many devotees complained that visiting the temple in torn jeans and mini-skirts was against the Indian culture. The management said both men and women visiting the temple should put on "decent clothes".

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir's renowned 'Bawe Wali Mata' temple management had introduced a dress code, urging visitors to dress "decently" and cover their heads and refrain from wearing shorts, mini-skirts, ripped jeans and capri pants on the premises.

