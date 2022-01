Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep the cost of fertilizers maintained at the present levels and additional cost, if any, to be absorbed by the Centre so as farmers are not burdened.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Assures Support of Over Rs 3,000 Crore in Next 5 Years to Tamil Nadu for Developing Health Infrastructure.

In a letter to Modi, Rao said by raising the fertilizer prices, increasing fuel charges and "faulty" fixation of Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Centre is not only contributing to surge in the cost of cultivation to farmers, but also defaulting the NDA Government's "doubling" the farmers' income.

Also Read | SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Released on sbi.co.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

"On behalf of crores of farmers, I request Government of India to ensure that the cost of fertilizers are maintained at the present levels and additional cost if any to be absorbed by the Government of India so that farmers are not burdened," Rao said in his letter.

Apart from announcing MSP and procuring small quantities of food grains, the Centre has no reliable mechanism of ensuring price guarantee to farmers for their crop yields, he alleged.

He further alleged that the centre has turned "blind eye" to the increasing prices of fertilizers during the last six years, while encouraging the state to take up campaigns to reduce Urea and DAP consumption.

Earlier in an official release, accusing the NDA government at the Centre of trying to break the farming community's back by increasing the price of fertilizers, Rao warned that the "move" will push the agriculture sector into a crisis.

Rao expressed his displeasure over the central government's tall promises that it would increase the farmers income double fold by 2022 and said "it now increased the prices of fertilizers at an all time high to break the farming community's back."

He alleged that the NDA government is totally against the farmers and it is proved right beyond any doubt.

Rao alleged there is a deep conspiracy behind the Centre's policies and actions that are making the lives of farmers miserable and decisions such as installing meters to motor pump sets to collect the power charges, not linking MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) with the farm sector, increasing the fertilizers prices to all time high and not purchasing the Paddy cultivated by the farmers, have made farmers life difficult to survive.

The CM gave a clarion call to people in the state and across the country to root out BJP government which is weakening the rural economy, hereditary trades, playing havoc with the farm sector only to hand over agriculture sector to the corporates, the release said.

Urging the people to confront the BJP on the matter at every opportunity, KCR, as he is popularly known, made it clear that if the Centre fails to withdraw the "increased prices of fertilizers", there will be statewide and countrywide agitations against the central government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)