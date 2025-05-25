New Delhi [India] May 24 (ANI): The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 concluded on a high note on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with Union Minister for Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia announcing a record investment interest of Rs 4.3 lakh crore, positioning the Northeast as India's next economic powerhouse, officials said.

According to an official release, the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 held under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and led by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the two-day summit brought together investors from across the globe, reaffirming that the Northeast is not just a region, but a strategic growth corridor for Viksit Bharat.

"Today, that acronym NER stands for the New Economic Revolution and New Economic Revival of India," said Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia during the valedictory session.

"Our summit is not a culmination -- it is a beginning. Ye poorna viraam nahi, prastaavna hai," he added in an official statement.

Several landmark MoUs were signed with major national and international investors across key sectors. This included MoUs between the Sikkim Government and SM Hotels and Resorts - Rs 250-300 crore; Arunachal Pradesh Government and Farm Native Group - Rs 150 crore; Meghalaya Government and Agri-Bio Fuels Global Ltd - USD 480 million (~ Rs4,000 crore); Meghalaya Government and Inlambi Pvt Ltd - Rs 1,000 crore; Manipur Government and Inlambi Pvt Ltd - Rs 1,000 crore; Tripura Government and Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust - Rs 500 crore for Sri Sri University and an Ayurveda College and Hospital.

Beyond the marquee MoUs, the summit recorded a total of 803 investment intents through roadshows, B2G meetings, and PSU/public-private proposals. Roadshows held across states contributed Rs99,533 crore in interest; PSUs brought in Rs 1.27 lakh crore; industrial houses pledged Rs 1.58 lakh crore; and B2G meetings during the summit itself resulted in over Rs 18,600 crore worth of commitments.

"The seed sown by Vajpayee ji has grown into a banyan tree under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," Scindia noted. "Our Cabinet has visited the Northeast 730 times in 11 years, reflecting the Centre's emotional and strategic commitment."

With delegations from over 80 countries, the summit reinforced the Northeast's role as a global economic bridge to Southeast Asia and beyond.

"This isn't just an investment in rupees and dollars, it's an investment in trust, relationships, and India's future economic geography," the Minister said.

He also announced a new institutional framework: eight sectoral verticals led by Chief Ministers, supported by other states, to ensure implementation of the signed MoUs.

"There is no mainland and Northeast, there is only Akhanda Bharat, where the hearts, hands, and horizons of every Indian stand together," he concluded in the release.

As the Northeast reclaims its historic role as a civilizational and commercial crossroad, the Summit has laid the foundation for an era of inclusive and integrated growth, transforming the Ashta Lakshmi into the growth engines of a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

