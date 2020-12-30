Nagpur, Dec 29 (PTI) A non-cognizable offence has been registered against two local Shiv Sena workers here for allegedly attacking Radio Jockey Pritam Singh Wadhwa, police said.

Wadhwa alleged in his complaint that the two Sena workers abused him and roughed him up near his food joint in Kapil Nagar area on Saturday morning for `supporting Kangana Ranaut'.

Kapil Nagar police have registered a non-cognizable offence under IPC section 323 (assault). Further investigation is on, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)