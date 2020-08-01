Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 14 deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,160 fresh cases on Saturday taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 694 and 43,243 in the state, official data showed.

Jaipur saw seven deaths while Bhilwara and Nagaur recorded two deaths each followed by one each in Jodhpur, Kota and Pali.

Alwar registered the most number of fresh cases with 207 while Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota reported 163, 129 and 127 cases respectively, according to an official report.

Other cases were reported from Ajmer (32), Banswara (11), Baran (1), Barmer (59), Bharatpur (64), Bhilwara (47), Bikaner (48), Bundi (15), Chittorgarh (14), Churu (2), Dausa (15), Dholpur (60), Ganganagar (27), Hanumangarh (15), Jaisalmer (8), Jalore (47), Jhalawar (18), Jhunjhunu (8), Nagaur (16), Rajsamand (11), Sawai Madhopur (11) and Tonk (5).

A total of 30,668 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state stands at 11,881.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Raghu Sharma inaugurated a plasma therapy treatment facility in Kota Medical College through video conference from Jaipur.

After Jaipur's SMS Government College, Kota Medical College is the second plasma bank in the state, a release said.

