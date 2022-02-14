Patna, Feb 13 (PTI) The opposition RJD in Bihar on Sunday announced the names of 20 candidates for the elections to the Legislative Council in the state.

While the RJD fielded candidates in 20 of the 24 seats from the local bodies' quota that fell vacant, it left the Bhagalpur seat to CPI.

"The list of candidates for the remaining three seats -- Nawada, Samastipur and Purnia -- will be announced very soon," RJD state president Jagdanand Singh said.

Of these seats, 13 were held by the BJP, eight by the JDU, two by the RJD and one by the Congress. The seats are vacant since July last year and the elections are likely to be held soon.

After the seat-sharing talks with the Congress failed last week, the RJD decided to go solo in the MLC polls.

In 2016, the Congress had contested four of the 24 seats, and managed to win one.

However, the Congress wanted to contest six seats as a part of the alliance this time.

The RJD nominated eight Yadav candidates, while five candidates belong to the Bhumihar community and four belong to the Kshatriya community.

Besides, the party has named one candidate each from the Brahmin, Baniya and Muslim communities.

Some of the candidates are Kartikeya Kumar (Patna), Anil Samrat (Bhojpur-Buxar), Rinku Yadav (Gaya), Krishna Singh (Rohtas) and Anuj Singh (Aurangabad).

The CPI candidate in the Bhagalpur seat is Sanjay Yadav.

Elected panchayat representatives such as ward members of Gram Panchayats, mukhiyas, Panchayat Samiti members, District Board members, and ward members of the urban local bodies will elect the MLCs from the local bodies' quota.

