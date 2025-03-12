Patna (Bihar) [India], March 12 (ANI): Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the collapse of law and order in the state, citing rising crimes, jail torture, and criminal activity across districts. He accuses Nitish of protecting criminals and failing to deliver justice.

Yadav asserted that crime has spiralled out of control under his leadership.

"You all must have observed that law and order in Bihar has completely collapsed. Criminals have become uncontrollable, and they are not just active at night," Yadav said. He highlighted incidents that have raised concern, including bomb blasts at major stores like Tanishq. "There are bomb blasts happening in big stores like Tanishq. Not just once, but three times, there have been robberies worth 25 crore rupees."

He also pointed out the growing insecurity around schools, especially in Bhojpur and Hajipur, where bombs were planted. "In Bhojpur and Hajipur, bombs are being planted in schools. There is not a single day when more than 200 bullets are fired in Bihar. Crimes like abductions and robberies are happening," Yadav noted.

Further expressing his alarm, Yadav spoke about a recent gruesome case in Nalanda, the Chief Minister's home district. "In CM Nitish's home district, Nalanda, a girl was tortured inhumanely, with nails driven into her feet and thrown into the fields," he said, emphasizing the state government's inaction. "The government is silent and sitting idly like mute observers."

Yadav cited the rising crime rates as evidence of the administration's failure, referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. "You can check the NCRB data; crime rates in Bihar have been rising continuously," he asserted.

The RJD leader also slammed the government for the brutal treatment of inmates in jails, pointing to recent reports of deaths due to torture. "In several districts, people have died due to torture in jails. No action is being taken by this government," Yadav stated.

Turning his focus to Nitish Kumar, Yadav accused him of shielding criminals. "This clearly shows that Nitish Kumar has become the protector of criminals. Many criminals have been released under his leadership. The law is even being changed to favor criminals," he claimed.

Yadav also questioned the effectiveness of the police force, asserting that even when criminals are arrested, convictions are rare. "The truth is, the police cannot even secure convictions. The criminals come out because no one can gather evidence. This is a total failure of the system," Yadav declared.

With over two decades of Nitish Kumar's leadership in the state, Yadav expressed frustration over the situation, stating that the Chief Minister seemed oblivious to the real issues. "The home ministry has been with Nitish Kumar for the past 20 years. The same name comes up again and again--Nitish Kumar. Now, it seems like he is in a state of denial, unaware of the ground reality," Yadav concluded.

He criticised the Chief Minister for surrendering to criminals.

"Now, it seems like he is in a state of denial, unaware of the ground reality. The incidents happening on the ground show that Nitish Kumar has completely surrendered to the criminals," Yadav said. (ANI)

