Patna (Bihar) [India], March 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday celebrated Holi with party workers at his official residence in Patna and urged people to observe the festival peacefully.

During the festivities, he reaffirmed his party's confidence in Tejashwi Yadav, stating that he is set to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

Speaking to the media amid Holi celebrations, Tej Pratap said, "Celebrate Holi in a peaceful manner. It has been decided that Tejashwi ji is going to be the CM this time."

The RJD leader was seen playing Holi with party workers, smearing colors, and singing traditional Phagua songs.

The celebrations at his residence were marked by a vibrant display of enthusiasm, with party members dancing and chanting slogans in support of the RJD.

As Bihar gears up for the electoral battle, RJD leaders have intensified their outreach efforts.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October this year. The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates of the polls.

Holi is known as Phaguwa or Fagua in the Bhojpuri language. The legend of Holika is prevalent in this region as well. On the eve of Phalgun Poornima, people light bonfires.

Any festival in Bihar is incomplete without traditional folk songs. They resonate through the villages during the celebrations.

After playing Mud Holi, young people, along with the elders, sing Fagua geet (songs) together, accompanied by the jhaal and dholak (musical instruments).

Meanwhile, Odisha Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan also celebrated Holi with the people of his constituency in Khordha.

"We play Holi with friends every year. We also pray to Jagannath that everyone stays healthy and happy and pleasantly celebrates this festival," said Harichandan.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 'Holi Madhur Milan' event at Raghumal Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School in the Connaught Place area of the national capital on Friday evening.

She also offered prayer at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Shalimar Bagh. (ANI)

