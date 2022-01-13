New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh on Thursday welcomed senior Congress leader and four-time MLA from Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, Gajraj Singh to his party.

Taking to Twitter, the RLD chief said, "Welcomed senior leader, (4 terms MLA) from Hapur, Shri Gajraj Singh in @RLDparty."

"Senior leader of UP, Gajraj Singh is heartily welcome to join the Rashtriya Lok Dal family today. We have full faith that under the leadership of Chaudhary Jayant Singh, we will work for the upliftment of Uttar Pradesh by making the organization strong," RLD tweeted.

In addition, Jayant Singh also informed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Meerapur Avtar Singh Badhana also joined RLD on Wednesday.

Badhana joined RLD in the presence of party chief Jayant Chaudhary.

"Ex-MP and senior leader Shri Avtar Singh Badhana ji joined @RLDparty today!," the RLD chief tweeted yesterday.

The party also welcomed him. "Former MP and Senior Leader, BJP MLA from Meerapur, Avtar Badhana, today joined Rashtriya Lok Dal in the presence of National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Jayant Singh," RLD said in a tweet.

RLD is the alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming polls.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

