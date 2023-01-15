Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): After recent snowfall affected road connectivity and basic facilities in some areas of Kashmir Division, the advance measures put in place by the administration helped to respond immediately to any emergency arising due to snowfall and restore services at the earliest, stated an official release.

The Divisional Commissioner's Office in a report said, "The Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) cleared 5423 Kms of roads under priority- 1 and 5423 Kms, 3045 Kms under priority II and III which constitutes 99.63 per cent and 89 per cent respectively."

Similarly, the R&B department cleared 3760 Kms out of 4471, therefore restoring 85 per cent of road length across Kashmir Division. Also, PMGSY completed Snow clearance on 518.1 Kms which constitutes 74 per cent of roads under its jurisdiction to be cleared. While ULB completed 100 per cent of the total 885 Kms road length in all its 40 Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.

Regarding the restoration of PHE Water Supply Schemes (WSSs), it was informed that a total of 86 schemes were affected by Snowfall out of which 68 schemes have been restored while the work on the rest of the schemes is going on and shall be restored soon.

KPDCL reported the outage on 78, 11kv lines on January 13 of which 98 per cent have been restored while the restoration processes of the remaining part continue.

In view of inclement weather, SMC has announced that 80 permanent de-watering stations and 122 mobile pumps are fully functional to meet any eventuality. After the recent snowfall, SMC informed that 28 De-watering Mobile pumps were pressed into service in Srinagar city on 13th January besides it said that the Control room under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner, Works has already been established.

Regarding the availability of food grains in the valley to meet the requirement, FCS&CA today stated that against 70,000 MTS storage capacity, 59347 MTS of food grains is available in FCI godowns.

The FCSCA has dumped 100% foodgrains in 796 Snow-bound centres in 9 districts. It informed that 272015 LPG cylinders sufficient for 23 days, 7089 KLs MS for 23 days, 6357 KLs HSD for 11 days and 1599 KLs SKO for 1 month are also available in Kashmir Division.

While divulging the availability of medicine in the Kashmir Division, the Health Department briefed the divisional administration that all necessary/emergency drugs are available across all hospitals.

While giving the status of health facilities in far-off areas, it was stated that the Border Areas of Block Gurez and Tangdhar have been supplied with all adequate medicines, emergency drugs, and Oxygen Cylinders. Besides, the arrangements for Power backup and heating have been made in advance, ambulances have been equipped with anti-skid chains and rosters have also been framed in all hospitals. (ANI)

