New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Two separate robbery incidents in the national capital have been reported within four days. The first case took place in Vasant Kunj South on June 23, while the second was recorded in the Keshavpuram area on June 19, Delhi Police said.

In the incident reported from Vasant Kunj South on June 23, a robbery worth ₹30 lakh was reported. The victim, Karan Chopra, a city gas distributor, informed police that three to four people forcibly entered his house and looted cash amounting to ₹30 lakh. The station house officer (SHO), along with police officials, reached the spot after receiving information and called the crime team for an inspection of the crime scene.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped at Apartment in Ganjam by Private Clinic's Owner, Accused Arrested.

A case has been registered under Sections 309(4), 331(6), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Vasant Kunj South. Police stated that while some suspects have been identified, efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, on June 19 night in the Keshavpuram area of the national capital, three men robbed a shopowner at knifepoint. The shop owner, Dharmendra, told police that around 11 pm while he was cleaning his shop, two men wearing caps and masks entered and threatened him. When he tried to leave, one of the robbers in a red cap restrained him with a knife and asked for the cashbox.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Clears Interview for Commercial Pilot License Training, Says 'Har Samay Desh Ki Seva Ke Liye Tatpar Hun' (View Post).

They decamped with ₹43,000 in cash, an iPhone 11, a silver Sonata watch, some visiting cards, copies of Aadhaar and PAN cards, and even kulfis worth ₹1,000 from the refrigerator. The shopkeeper told police that a third person was seen waiting outside on a motorcycle, and the trio fled the scene soon after the robbery.

Police have registered a case under sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the BNS and are actively investigating the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)