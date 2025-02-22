New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A group of robbers stole gold and silver ornaments and cash from a jewellery store at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding a robbery at Mahindra Jewellers in Prahlad Market was received at about 1:56 pm.

The owner of the shop, Hanni Verma (33), reported that at about 1:30 pm, while he and his employee were in the shop, five to six people entered, robbed gold and silver ornaments, cash amounting to Rs 50,000, three mobile phones and a laptop at gunpoint and fled the scene, he said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated, he added.

