Patna, February 22: Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that his party RJD is fully geared up and prepared to take on JD-U and the BJP in the state in the upcoming Assembly election. “If the elections are announced early, we are fully prepared to take on both parties. The Election Commission is working like a cancer in the country. It is a cheerleader and can announce the election in Bihar anytime,” the Bihar LoP said while reacting to the state Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary's comments who said that early elections cannot be ruled out in the state.

The Bihar LoP reiterated that RJD is fully prepared for elections, adding that the people of the state want a change and are ready to elect a new government. “The BJP is losing ground, and voters are considering RJD as an alternative,” he said. Earlier, Bihar's Water Resources Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, has reaffirmed that all NDA allies are ready for elections anytime. He stated that the Election Commission will decide the timing but expressed confidence in NDA’s development record under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. If Nitish's Son Enters Politics, It May Save JD: Tejashwi.

"Under Nitish's leadership, Bihar has achieved remarkable development, and we are confident about the elections," said Chaudhary. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav criticised both Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, saying: “The Chief Minister has no new vision. He is tired. A few officers are running the government while PM Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur is only for political gain. They don’t care about Bihar’s development, stopping migration, or providing employment. The NDA leaders will come every day to achieve their interest.”

The health of Nitish Kumar has become a topic of debate in Bihar for the upcoming election. JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar challenged Tejashwi Yadav to reveal Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health status, to which he replied: "My father is fitter than Nitish Kumar." On Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant’s possible political entry, Tejashwi welcomed him, calling him ‘brother’, but also reminded him of past criticisms of his father by BJP and NDA allies. No Coordination Within NDA, Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi advised Nishant, “He should get married before joining politics.” Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Sharad Yadav's party has been “hijacked” by some JD-U members, assuring support for Sharad Yadav’s son, Shantanu Yadav. On India and Pakistan’s upcoming Champions Trophy match, Tejashwi Yadav couldn’t contain his excitement. "Of course, I want India to win. We are all eagerly waiting for the match,” Yadav said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).