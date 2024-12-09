Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the Centre should decide the fate of the Rohingya population settled in Jammu, asserting that they could not be allowed to die of starvation or cold.

He also expressed concern over the "tense" relationship between Bangladesh and India, saying the foreign secretary was holding meetings with his counterparts in the neighbouring country and efforts were being made to improve the situation.

"It is a humanitarian issue. The central government should decide about them (Rohingya). If they are to be sent back, do that. If you can, send them back. If you cannot send them back, we cannot starve them to death. They cannot be allowed to die of cold," Abdullah told reporters.

"The government of India should tell us what we have to do with them. As long as they are here, we need to take care of them," the chief minister added.

Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, also asserted that they did not bring the Rohingya to Jammu or settle them there.

"They have been brought and settled here. If there is a change of policy at the Centre, take them back. As long as they are here, we cannot treat them like animals. They are humans and they should be treated as such," he said.

The BJP on Monday called the settlement of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals in Jammu a major "political conspiracy" and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to identify those involved in bringing and settling them in the city.

Hitting out at the National Conference government over granting water and power connections to the settlers, the BJP alleged it was being done to protect them as they belonged to a particular community.

Replying to a question about attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, Abdullah said there was tension in the relationship between India and its neighbouring country.

"Now, the foreign secretary is holding meetings with them and efforts are being made to improve the situation. Atal Bihari Vajpayee sahib had said that we could change a friend, not a neighbour. It is our compulsion to ensure good relations with our neighbours," he said.

Abdullah was also asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc, signalling her intent to take charge of the alliance.

"There has been no meeting of the INDIA bloc after the general elections. So where is the question of a change in leadership? Let the meeting take place. If Mamata Banerjee wants to take over the leadership, let her stake a claim in the meeting," the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

In an interview with a Bengali news channel on December 7, Banerjee said, "I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along."

