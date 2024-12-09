Bilaspur, December 9: In a bizarre case of alleged exploitation, a bank manager at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Masturi branch in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district reportedly consumed INR 39,000 worth of desi murga (country chicken) from a farmer but refused to approve his Rs 12 lakh loan.

The farmer, Rupchand Manhar, wanted to expand his poultry business and sought financial assistance from the SBI branch. According to a Live Hindustan report, the manager initially demanded a 10% commission on the loan amount, which Manhar paid by selling his chickens. Meerut: Chaos As Vegetarian Family Accidentally Eats Chicken At Romeo Lane Restaurant, Realises After Receiving Bill; Viral Video Surfaces.

However, the manager then demanded desi chicken every Saturday, claiming it was a prerequisite for processing the loan application. Over two months, the manager consumed chicken worth nearly INR 39,000, procured by Manhar from local vendors. Arunachal Pradesh Musician Kon Waii Son Booked for Publicly Killing Chicken, Drinking Its Blood on Stage.

Manhar claimed he even had bills to prove the expenses. Realising the manager had no intention of approving the loan and was exploiting him, Manhar lodged a complaint with the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) office. The farmer demanded reimbursement of his losses and action against the manager, threatening drastic measures, including a hunger strike and self-immolation in front of the SBI branch if his grievances were ignored.

