Rewari, December 9: A fire broke out in a shopping store at Garhi Bolni Road in Haryana's Rewari on Monday, officials said. No casualties or injury to anyone were reported in the incident.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. Rewari Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shopping Store on Garhi Bolni Road, Firefighters on Site (Watch Video).

Rewari Fire Video

#WATCH हरियाणा: रेवाड़ी के गढ़ी बोलनी रोड पर एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की दुकान और पेंट के गोदाम में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है। फायर टेंडर मौके पर मौजूद हैं। आग पर काबू पा लिया है। pic.twitter.com/eVCg9qrERA — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 9, 2024

"The fire has been doused. The exact reason behind the fire is not clear," said fire officer Nitish Bhardwaj. Further details are awaited.

