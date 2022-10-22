Udhampur/Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) Union minister Ajay Bhatt handed over appointment letters to 25 youths recruited in the Northern Railway at an event in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the "Rozgar Mela" launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Officials said the railway selection process has been simplified and tech enabled to expedite recruitments.

The Northern Railway has appointed 598 candidates since June 1, they said.

Appointment letters were given to 50 new recruits -- 25 in Ambala and 25 in Udhampur -- on Saturday.

It is a well-known fact that Indian railways is not only the largest employer in India but also one of the best employers in the country, offering its employees all that they can aspire for or desire, the officials said.

A job in the Indian railways not only receives social respect, but it also comes with many perks and benefits, they said.

The "Rozgar Mela" showcases continuous commitment of the government towards providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring citizen welfare, they said.

Prime Minister Modi launched the "Rozgar Mela" – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel -- via video conferencing. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, they said.

As part of the drive, more than 50 Union ministers handed over appointment letters to thousands of youngsters at different locations across the country.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. They will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (gazetted), Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C.

The posts on which the appointments are being made include those of the central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDCs, stenographers, PAs, income tax inspectors and MTS, according to a statement issued by the government.

