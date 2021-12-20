Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a life of a woman by saving her from falling into the gap between the train and platform at Panvel railway station near Mumbai.

As can be seen in the CCTV footage, the woman was trying to board a moving train. While doing so, one of her legs slipped and she was about to fall in the gap between the platform and train.

Thinking on his feet and showing courage instantly, the RPF personnel on duty ran towards her and pulled her out from slipping into the gap. (ANI)

