Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Rs 146.34 crore would be spent on the construction of underground utility ducts from Chhota Shimla to Willy Park and other areas in Shimla City, which would provide a 24x7 power supply to the people even during heavy snowfall and adverse weather in the city.

He said that this project would increase Shimla's aesthetic appeal to tourists and restore its old glory. The CM said this while presiding over a meeting of the Public Works Department in Shimla on Friday to review the construction work of this ambitious project, as per a release.

He directed the officers to complete this project in a time bound manner. He said that this project would go a long way in enhancing the infrastructure in Shimla City to increase the footfall of the tourists and facilitate the local people.

Sukhu said that the construction of underground utility ducts would also avoid the repeated digging of the road. He said that all utilities like water pipelines, electrical lines and fibre cables would be laid in a common underground duct.

The Chief Minister also directed the officers that the construction of utility ducts should follow the vision of the State Government, 'Green Himachal,' and that no inconvenience be caused to the people during the execution of this work.

He said that the present state government had initiated various schemes to attract more tourists to the State, and the necessary infrastructure was being created to facilitate them.

Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar and senior officers of the Public Works Department also attended the meeting. (ANI)

