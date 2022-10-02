Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): A grant of Rs 2 crore has been released to compensate the owners in cases of death of cattle due to Lumpy skin disease by Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B. Chavan.

In this regard, he said that the compensation is being provided to prevent the financial condition of farmers and cattle owners from being directly affected by the skin knot (lumpy skin) disease which directly impairs the productivity of cattle.

He explained that a maximum compensation of Rs 20,000 for each dairy heifer and Rs 30,000 for bulls and Rs 5,000 for each calf will be given as compensation to farmers and cattle owners due to the death of cattle due to Lumpy skin disease.

"Cattle skin knot disease is being brought under control in the state. As many as 2,65,646 cows have been vaccinated across the state and available 3,42,156 doses of vaccine are being administered to cattle. 35,000 vaccines will be made available this week, and medicine and treatment required to control skin nodule disease are being given", Chavan added.

Chavan appealed to the farmers not to get worried and to cooperate with the government.

Chavan said that so far 23,784 heifers have been suffering from skin nodule disease in the state, out of which 11,494 heifers have recovered. The rest of the heifers are being given appropriate treatment by the government and 680 cattle have died as action is being taken to distribute compensation to the owners of the dead cattle.

Ringworm is an infectious viral disease of cattle. In diseased animals, the initial stage is fever, then skin nodules appear and gradually skin nodules, scabs and scabs appear in cattle.

Diseased cattle suffer from fever with a pale nose, discharge from the eyes, drooling, and lack of feed. It is common for heifers to die from pneumonia. Heifers' barns should be kept clean. Prabhu Chavan appealed to the farmers to contact the nearest veterinary officers as soon as the disease appears, get vaccinated and protect the cattle.

The veterinary officers and animal husbandry officials have been instructed to respond immediately to the calls of the farmers who come with the health problems of the cattle affected by skin nodule (lumpy) disease, give appropriate treatment and work hard to prevent the spread of the disease.

When people face health problems, they express their pain. He instructed the veterinary officers to immediately treat the cattle without neglecting how the silent animals express their pain and save the cattle, as it's important to take care of them at the right time, said Chavan. (ANI)

