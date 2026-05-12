India News | 'Rs 2 Lakh Crore Worth of Projects in Pipeline': Nitin Gadkari Hails Third-term Mandate in Assam.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the BJP government in Assam under Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma would live up to the people's trust and drive large-scale development in the state.

"The trust that the people of Assam have put in the BJP for the third time, Himanta Biswa Sarma will make that trust worthwhile. Assam will develop," Gadkari told reporters.

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He added that his ministry has lined up major infrastructure investments for the state.

"From my department's side as well, projects worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore are in the pipeline. We will contribute to making Assam a progressive, prosperous and thriving state," the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways added.

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Gadkari's remarks came ahead of Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati, where the BJP-led NDA begins its third consecutive term in Assam.

Gadkari arrived at the Guwahati Airport ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma scheduled to take place today.

Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties during a meeting attended by senior leaders from alliance partners, including the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Earlier, Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.

In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow, along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro, Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly," said Sarma.

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state.

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections. (ANI)

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