Chaibasa, July 27 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday recovered around Rs 35 lakh in cash from a bunker-like structure in a forest in the Naxal-hit Karaikela area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and District Armed Police began a massive search operation in the Saranda forest when they stumbled upon a bunker-like structure.

Also Read | India Must Transform Into a 'Lion', Not Just Remain a 'Golden Bird', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Following a digging and thorough search, the security personnel recovered Rs 34.99 lakh in cash hidden in two steel containers, SP Rakesh Ranjan said.

The recovered cash, claimed to be a major haul, is suspected to have been collected through extortion by CPI (Maoists), he said.

Also Read | Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'Spends Day Sleeping and Using Drugs', Says Mossad-Linked X Account.

It was meant for the purchase of arms and ammunition, and explosives, he added.

An investigation was underway to identify the source of the money, the SP said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)