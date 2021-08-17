Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Four persons decamped with a bagful of cash worth Rs 45 lakh belonging to a rice trader from Chennai and his associate after threatening them at gunpoint at Devika Towers in Raj Nagar district centre here on Tuesday, police said.

Anand, the rice trader, was called by his acquaintance Deepak, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana, on the pretext of providing him rice in bulk at throwaway prices.

Also Read | CAIT Fears Afghanistan Crisis Will Impact Bilateral Trade Between Two Countries.

Both the traders brought cash worth Rs 45 lakh and Rs 55 lakh in two separate bags.

When they reached the office here in Ghaziabad, four persons entered the office, threatened them at gunpoint and then hit the duo with pistol butts before running away with the bag containing Rs 45 lakh.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: 99 Commandos, 3 Sniffer Dogs Land at Hindon IAF Base as Entire ITBP Detachment Returns from Taliban-Captured Country.

The second bag was hidden beneath a table and the miscreants did not see it, Anand told the police.

Police have detained four suspects for interrogation. CCTV footage has been obtained and a probe is underway, DSP of Kavi Nagar Circle Anshu Jain said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)