Wayanad, Feb 12 (PTI) A Rs 7,000 crore five year package to double revenue from crops, boost tourism and ramp up infrastructUre and health facilities in Wayanad was launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday.

He also released a Detailed Project Report for the Carbon Neutral Park.

"While the country is reeling under severe agricultural crisis, the Left government is presenting a comprehensive development package for the Wayanad district.

The aim is to double revenue from coffee, along with pepper, plantain, ginger and other crops," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said tourism was another key area of focus

"The package also has provisions towards basic infrastructure, roads, education and health facilities while considering the ecological sensitivity of the area," he said.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who presided, said the package provides for advancement of the agricultural and tribal sectors.

To promote coffee from the district, Minister for Industries, Youth and Sports, E P Jayarajan launched Wayanad Coffee Procurement kiosks and handed them over to 'Kudumbashree' (women's Self Help Group).

"The government aims to enhance income for growers by marketing Wayanad yield under the brand name "Carbon Neutral Coffee.

The first phase of procurement and marketing shall be carried out via Brahmagiri Wayanad Coffee, the state government said in a release.

