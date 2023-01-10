Anand (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): RS Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the owner of India's biggest diary brand Amul, has stepped down from his post.

Chief operating officer Jayen Mehta has been given "immediate charge" as managing director.

Sodhi had joined Amul in 1982 and was given a two-year extension earlier.

Speaking to the reporters after stepping down, Sodhi exuded confidence that Amul will be the world's number 1 dairy company in the coming times.

"When I joined Amul in March 1982, our turnover was Rs 121 crore and about 12 lakh litres milk was produced. Amul is the biggest food company in India based on the values of the founders of the company. This year's turnover would be Rs 71-72,000 crore. I was given the post of MD in 2010. Our turnover was about Rs 8,000 crore then. I believe this would be the number one dairy company in the world in the coming times," he said.

Sodhi said the Board has accepted his request and relieved him today. (ANI)

