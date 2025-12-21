Kolkata (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that the RSS is a staunch nationalist organisation, it advocates for the protection of Hindus but not anti-Muslim.

While addressing the RSS 100 Vyakhyan Mala' programme in Kolkata, Bhagwat said that RSS was a transparent body and anyone who felt that RSS was anti-Muslim should come and assess the work.

Mohan Bhagwat said, "If there is a perception that we are anti-Muslim, then, as I said, the RSS work is transparent. You can come anytime and see for yourself...After seeing, people have said that you are staunch nationalists. You organise Hindus, and you advocate for the protection of Hindus. But you are not anti-Muslim. Many people have accepted this, and those who want to know more should come and see the RSS for themselves..."

Reacting to the debate on the acceptable level of population, he said that population growth can serve as both an asset and a burden.

He said, "We haven't managed the population effectively. Population is a burden, but it's also an asset. We have a democratic dividend as the population is huge. We should make a policy based on a 50-year projection, taking into account our country's environment, infrastructure, facilities, the status of women, their health, and the needs of the country."

Reacting to the concept of live-in relationships, he said that marriage is about society and religious traditions.

"Regarding the concept of live-in relationships. You're not ready to take responsibility. This isn't right. The family, marriage, is not just a means of physical satisfaction. It's a unit of society. The family is where an individual learns how to live in society. So, it's about preserving our country, society and religious traditions. If you don't want to get married, that's fine. We can become sanyasis. But if you won't even do that, and won't take responsibility, then how will things work?," he further said.

He further said that the question of how many children a couple should have is a matter for the family, the bride and groom, and society.

"A formula cannot be given. I've gained some knowledge by talking to doctors, etc and they say that if marriage takes place early, between 19-25 years of age, and there are three children, then the health of the parents and children remains good. Psychologists say that having three children helps people learn ego management. Then demographers say that if the birth rate falls below three, the population is declining, and if it goes below 2.1, it's dangerous. Currently, we are at 2.1 only because of Bihar; otherwise, our rate is 1.9. That's the information I've received. I am a preacher, unmarried. I don't know anything about this matter. I've told you based on the information I received," he added. (ANI)

