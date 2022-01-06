New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): RSS affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in its two-day meeting in Hyderabad decided to hold a demonstration at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar in November "against the privatization policy and asset monetization of the Central government" with nearly 1 lakh employees belonging to affected sectors, according to Secretary of BMS Girishchandra Arya.

The BMS is also planning to issue a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days. The decision on this will be taken after the coordination meeting of the union.

Speaking to ANI over phone, Secretary of BMS, Girishchandra Arya said, "There was a meeting in Hyderabad for one day and a seminar on the other day where the decision of this demonstration was taken. Only those people will take part in the demonstration belonging to the affected sectors in the country. People from sectors including Coal, Telecom, railways, Defense, Postal will be involved in this, noncoal mining, banking, insurance, steel, cement, all PSU like NTPC, HAL, BHEL, power grid, etc."

"The final date of demonstration to be held in November will be decided in the upcoming national working committee to be held in Odisha on February 11, 12, and 13," he added.

Before the demonstration in November, BMS is also preparing to hold seven conferences in different regions of the country through which they intend to spread awareness about the demonstration in November.

One seminar was held in Hyderabad on Thursday. All remaining conferences will be held in Lucknow, Bhopal, Ranchi, Bangalore. Notably, economists from across the country will be invited to all of these conferences to provide more information on the subjects. (ANI)

