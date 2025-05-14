New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Wednesday urged the government to impose economic sanctions, suspend civil aviation links, discourage outbound tourism and re-evaluate diplomatic engagements with Turkey due to its "unholy alliance" with Pakistan which directly compromises India's security.

The SJM also appealed to the people of India to avoid travelling to Turkey and boycott its products in solidarity with the country's soldiers and national interest.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 14, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following their four-day military confrontation. The conflict saw Pakistan unleash swarms of Turkish drones to target Indian military facilities.

"It is shocking to note that Turkey, the second-largest arms supplier to Pakistan after China, has played a key role in modernising Pakistan's navy and enhancing its aerial warfare capabilities.

Also Read | Justice BR Gavai Becomes New CJI: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Sworn In As 52nd Chief Justice of India (Watch Video).

"This defence collaboration is not just commercial; it is ideological, targeting the stability of South Asia and emboldening Pakistan's military adventurism," SJM national co-convenor Ashwini Mahajan said in a statement.

The SJM strongly condemns this "unholy alliance" that directly compromises India's national security, he said.

At a time when India has exercised "tremendous restraint" in the face of repeated provocations from Pakistan, including harbouring terror camps and aggressive posturing near the Line of Control, Turkey's support amounts to "direct complicity", he added.

"The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, while reaffirming its commitment to peaceful international engagement rooted in mutual respect and sovereignty, recommends that the government of Bharat impose economic sanctions, suspend civil aviation links, discourage outbound tourism and re-evaluate diplomatic engagements with Turkey," Mahajan said.

"Restrict non-essential imports from Turkey and impose higher duties on key Turkish commodities such as marble, chemicals and machinery. Temporarily suspend direct flights to Turkey and revoke aviation codeshare privileges until Turkey halts defence supplies to Pakistan," he asked the government.

"Issue a travel advisory to Indian citizens against visiting Turkey and withdraw tourism promotion cooperation. Reduce the level of diplomatic and cultural exchanges with Turkey, and reassess all bilateral agreements," he added.

Mahajan also suggested the government to urge Indian businesses and consumers to switch to Indian substitutes for Turkish goods and promote domestic destinations in place of Istanbul, Antalya and Cappadocia.

Turkey, a NATO member and a "supposed secular republic", has increasingly aligned itself with "radical Islamist regimes" and military establishments hostile to India's sovereignty, the SJM claimed.

In recent years, Turkey's strategic defence partnership with Pakistan has grown at an alarming pace, with the Turkish government supplying critical military hardware, technological platforms and training to Pakistan's armed forces, it said.

"The Swadeshi Jagran Manch reiterates that the people of Bharat must boycott nations actively helping Pakistan build its offensive capabilities. The principle of 'Nation First' must guide our trade, investment, and diplomatic relationships," Mahajan said.

It's unfortunate that Turkey didn't even condemn the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he added.

Mahajan said India stood by Turkey not only as a trading partner but as a responsible global power demonstrating the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

"During the devastating earthquakes in February 2023, Bharat was one of the first countries to launch Operation Dost, dispatching rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force, army medical teams, field hospitals, and over 100 tonnes of relief material including medical supplies, generators, tents and blankets," he said.

"It seems Turkey has forgotten Bharat's generous and timely humanitarian assistance. Despite these gestures of solidarity and goodwill, Turkey has chosen to side with Bharat's adversaries in matters of vital national security interest," Mahajan said.

"This betrayal of trust must be addressed with moral clarity and strategic firmness," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)