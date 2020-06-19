India News | RSS Affiliate to Launch YouTube Channel to Support Artists from North-East

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Sanskar Bharti, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate working for well being of artists, has decided to launch a dedicated YouTube channel for promotion of performers and artisans from the North-East.

The move has been proposed amid COVID-19 crisis for the welfare of performers, who despite all odds are keeping their roots alive. During its all India meeting, Sanskar Bharti decided to start its YouTube channel, Apna Poorvottar (our North-East), the content of which will also be relayed through its Facebook and other social media pages to support artistes from the North-East. This channel is expected to go live from June 21.

The RSS affiliate has collated a list of 500 artists, including sculpture makers, jute artistes, traditional folk dancers and singers, youngsters and their bands and those who used to earn their livelihood by participating in big festivals like Bihu to give them a platform to showcase their skills.

"Artists have a role to play in boosting the morale of society during COVID-19 times. The government should think about them as well as they have been badly affected due to lockdown forced by pandemic," said Amir Chand, National General Secretary, Sanskar Bharti.

Painters and craft-makers too will get the opportunity to showcase their art as various performances and exhibition would be showcased online via Facebook.

To ensure that those in need will not go missing from the list, the RSS affiliate has tied up with social organisations working in various states. "For example, we are working with Madhav Sanskriti Nyas to search the artists in need and with potential calibre. In Mumbai as well, we have tied up with Jan Kalyan Samiti to help those working in allied units such as lightmen, theatre artistes, makeup artists and so many dependent on shoots of movies," stated Chand. He also informed that many famous personalities from North East would give boost and publicity to this initiative. "On social media, we would host bands from Meghalaya, Manipur's martial art and classical music recognition of late Bhupen Hazarika. We will also highlight the experiments done by Assam and Tripura in their arts," said Chand. (ANI)

