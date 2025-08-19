New Delhi, August 19: At the launch of "Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit", a biography of swayamsevak Ramesh Prakash published by Suruchi Prakashan, two perspectives came together, one from the Sangh's leadership, and one from a journalist's world. India Today Group Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie reflected on her interactions with the RSS, noting its simplicity, discipline, and unusual capacity for long-term planning through a centennial blueprint. She spoke of the Panch Parivartan vision and introduced India Today's initiative on Gross Domestic Behaviour (GDB), which measures attitudes on civic discipline, inclusivity, gender, and corruption. She also suggested that corruption should not be normalised as a way of life and called for stronger representation of women in the Sangh's leadership structures.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, in his address, directly responded to her remarks. Dr.Bhagwat, in his speech said, "Change in society will come only when it comes in the life of the swayamsewak. Knowledge alone is not enough. Transformation requires discipline, example, and practice." India Must Transform Into a ‘Lion’, Not Just Remain a ‘Golden Bird’, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

On women's representation, he stressed, "Wherever there are swayamsevaks, women are alongside. For women, the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, an all women organisation started in 1936, runs parallel. In many regions, women are part of decision-making, invited into core meetings, and their proposals are included. Fifty percent of society cannot be kept outside." He added that processes differ across states, but described this as a mark of the Sangh's adaptive and evolving nature."

India Today Group Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie, also introduced India Today's initiative on Gross Domestic Behaviour (GDB), a metric designed to measure civic attitudes, inclusivity, gender equity, and integrity.

With the Sangh nearing its centenary, the evening set the stage for constructive conversations between independent perspectives, resonating particularly on civic conduct and the role of women in shaping India's future. Mohan Bhagwat's speech is seen as a precursor to the RSS centenary symposium, to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, from 26 - 28 August under his guidance.

