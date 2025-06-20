By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to hold a crucial meeting of its regional pracharaks in the national capital from July 4 to 6.

This high-level gathering will focus on strengthening internal coordination and planning for the coming year. It also aims to streamline RSS's social initiatives, ideological expansion, and training modules, in preparation for its 100th anniversary.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will preside over the meeting. Senior leaders including Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and other national office-bearers will also be present.

The meeting will witness the participation of 11 regional heads and 46 pracharaks from across various provinces, along with senior volunteers of the organisation.

In the meeting Reviewing current organizational activities Planning for future initiatives Strengthening internal coordination The meeting will also focus on planning events for RSS's centenary year, ensuring large-scale engagement and preparation across regions.

There will be a review of training sessions conducted during May and June, and a final blueprint for next year's programs will be finalised.

This high-level gathering aims to sharpen the strategy and coordination within RSS for upcoming organisational milestones and socio-national initiatives. (ANI)

