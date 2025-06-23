Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): An RTC bus en route to Visakhapatnam from Narsipatnam met with an accident near Bayyavaram in Andhra Pradesh on the national highway. The bus collided with a lorry in front of it, resulting in injuries to eight people, including the driver.

As per the information, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Kasimkota Inspector Swamy Naidu stated that the collision between the lorry and the bus left eight people injured. They have been admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.

Last month, eight pilgrims died after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam during the Chandanotsavam festival.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victims broke down in tears after the accident outside the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

According to Jogarao, who is a relative of the deceased Uma Maheswarao family member, a wall was recently constructed, and four lives of a family were lost due to the wall. Both the wife and husband worked as IT technicians.

"A wall was recently constructed, and four lives of a family were lost due to the wall. Both the wife and husband worked as IT technicians. We are demanding justice for the family. How can a wall constructed without a pillar support? I am demanding that the contractor and engineer of the wall construction. The Government should announce one crore ex gratia and one government job to family members. Without announcing it, we wouldn't allow to perform postmortems on the deceased bodies", he told ANI.

Another relative of the deceased family members said that they demand to get to the bottom of the matter, and the government should take action against the officers who were involved in the poor construction of the wall.

"We need justice for losing our family members. The government should take action against the officers involved in the poor construction of the wall. Four members of my family lost their lives at the same time. Who will take responsibility for our family? The government should give one government and ex gratia to us", the family member said. (ANI)

