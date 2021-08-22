Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 22 (ANI): An advocate has said that an RTI query has shown that former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and two other persons had occupied "state land" illegally but the BJP leader has denied the allegations.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel, who had filed an RTI, said "facts" have come out in the reply obtained from Bhalwal Tehsildar.

"Kavinder Gupta had denied that no state land is in his possession. He had also registered complaints against those who spread fake news on social media but now the fact is exposed in the RTI reply," Shakeel told ANI.

He said according to RTI reply, Kavinder Gupta along with two others -- Subash Sharma and Shiv Rattan Gupta -- jointly occupied Khasra No. 1789 measuring 23 kanal, 9 marla state land at village Ghaink in Bhalwal tehsil in Jammu district between 2010 and 2017.

He said there was a National Conference-Congress coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir in 2010 when the khasra girdawari (revenue department document that specifies land and crop details) was recorded in their names. Kavinder Gupta was the Mayor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation at that time.

This was, however, cancelled in February 9, 2017, by the Bhalwal Tehsildar following a 2011 order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court which directed the government to cancel all mutations and girdawaris of state lands in favour of private individuals.

The High Court directions had come in public interest litigation filed by Professor S K Bhalla through Sheikh Shakeel. Kavinder Gupta was the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly then.

Kavinder Gupta has denied the allegations and demanded a probe.

"Earlier also this kind of attempt was made to defame me. I don't possess any land there. I don't even know where Ghaink village is. It should be investigated as to who registered the land in my name," he said. (ANI)

