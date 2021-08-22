Jaipur, August 21: An Ahmedabad-based trader donated a gold 'Paduka' (sandal) and gold glass weighing 287.5 gram along with silver utensils at the renowned Krishna Temple 'Sanwaliyaji' situated in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway.

Ganeshlal Kabra, the trader, has been organising 'bhandara' each year at the temple. However, due to the Covid pandemic he was unable to organise the gathering. Hyderabad Businessman Donates Silver Steps to Rajasyamala Temple in Visakhapatnam.

Now, when active cases reached 'minimum' in the state, Kabra donated the gold paduka and glass. He also gifted silver utensils weighing 262 gram.

