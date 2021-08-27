New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Ruckus prevailed in the NDMC House on Friday as the ruling BJP and opposition Aam Aadmi Party sparred over several civic issues, including the Novelty cinema land in Chandni Chowk, which the AAP alleged was sold at very low price by the civic body.

A proposal was moved by the BJP in the House on waiving property tax for owners of residential properties, built or open land, spanning up to 50 square metres under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), while the AAP members sought to raise other issues.

Soon, the councillor from the two sides started sparring and blaming each other for the "poor state of the NDMC".

AAP members held up placards which had slogans criticising the recent sale of the old Novelty cinema land.

They reiterated their allegation that the piece of land was sold at a much cheaper rate than its actual market value, and termed it a "scam".

Former mayor and senior BJP leader Jai Prakash too held up a placard and alleged a scam by the AAP-led Delhi government as it "failed" to deliver 1140 metric tonne of grains meant for school children under the midday meal scheme.

The bitter exchange better the two sides, soon descended into a commotion.

The proposal on waiving property tax for owners of residential properties up to 50 square metres, was passed during the commotion, Prakash said, adding it will now go to the municipal commissioner.

Senior AAP leader and party's chief spokesperson, in a press conference recently, had alleged that the NDMC sold the "massive high-profile 1,100 sqm plot of Novelty cinema in the commercial area for just Rs 34 crore, while its market value should have been between Rs 125 and Rs 150 crore".

Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel said during the House meeting on Friday he had presented a proposal to discuss innumerable issues, including alleged irregularities.

The proposal aimed to discuss issues like sale of Novelty cinema land, "corruption in the installation of trommel machines at Bhalswa landfill site, and corruption in the license fee waiver unlawfully given to the advertising contractors during the COVID-19 pandemic".

“The BJP-ruled civic body sabotaged the meeting of the House to avoid discussion on its corrupt activities," Goel alleged.

The NDMC had earlier rejected as "baseless", allegations of corruption levelled by the AAP in the Novelty cinema deal.

NDMC Standing Committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain had said, the AAP was "not aware" of the complete facts, and it always makes "false allegations" without knowing the facts.

