Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Rumblings of discontent within BJP's West Bengal unit were heard on Saturday when a group of rebel leaders of the party led by Union Minister Santanu Thakur voiced resentment over its newly constituted state committee.

Thakur, who held a meeting with several BJP leaders, told reporters that the new state and district committees have "overlooked" the "sacrifice of the dedicated and loyal leaders" who have taken the saffron party to its present position in Bengal.

"Those who have taken BJP to its present height have been ignored in the (state) committee. Ninety per cent of such leaders have been omitted from it. Important Matua and other backward caste leaders have been left out. The new committees both at the state and district levels are now packed with inexperienced leaders," he said.

"Are some people doing this to ensure that BJP cannot do well in the state ?" Thakur, an important Matua community leader, said.

Alleging that a leader in the state BJP was working to weaken the organisation to help TMC, he said he will take up the issue with the saffron party's central leadership.

Asked if the leaders with whom he held the meeting will form a parallel committee, Thakur said "Wait a little more. We will announce everything before you. We want to strengthen the hands of Narendra Modiji, we want to remove TMC from Bengal. We will never leave BJP."

Leaders Joyprakash Majumder, Sayantan Basu, Ritesh Tewary, Ashok Kirtania, Subrata Thakur attended the meeting held at Kolkata Port Trust guest house.

These leaders have not found place in the newly formed state and district committees and had attended a meeting at Thakur's residence at Thakurnagar, the headquarters of the Matuas, in the third week of December.

When asked to comment, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said "We don't discuss organisational matters with the media."

Any difference of opinion it will be sorted out amicably in coming days, he added.

