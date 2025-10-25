Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India, on October 31 by organising "Run for Unity" events across Uttar Pradesh.

Sardar Patel was the architect of a united India. When the country was gaining independence, the British conspired to divide India into several parts. Their aim was to ensure that India would never be united. But with his remarkable vision and strong will, the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, strengthened national unity by merging 563 princely states into the Republic of India.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways Gears Up for Festivities Rush, Operates Over 12,000 Special Trains Nationwide.

He said that the united India that appears today, from north to south and east to west, is due to Sardar Patel. Therefore, to express gratitude to him, October 31 has been celebrated as National Unity Day every year for the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The above remarks were made by AK Sharma, Urban Development and Energy Minister of the Uttar Pradesh Government, during a conversation with reporters at the Circuit House today.

Also Read | Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Says 'Phone, WhatsApp Groups Under Watch', Offers Clarification After Viral Video Sparks Row.

Sharma, Urban Development Minister, said that the BJP and the central and state governments are working to realise Sardar Patel's dream of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." He said that while the opposition is engaging in divisive politics, it is the BJP's responsibility to spread the message of unity and integrity to every village and every assembly constituency.

Sharma said that a "Run for Unity" will be organised across the state on October 31. Following this, an 8- to 10-kilometre-long "Ekta Padyatra" will be organised in every assembly constituency from November 1-26.

Retired army personnel, farmers, labourers, BJP affiliates, NSS, NCC, and Scout Guides will all be included. Chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" will resonate throughout the march. There will be halts every two kilometres, where dialogue will be established with people from different communities, and a message of unity will be conveyed.

State government minister Sharma stated that five representatives from each district will travel to Karamsad in Gujarat and join the march, which begins at the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Two Yuva Morcha officials from each district and three youth icons from the district will also participate. The third march will be a national padyatra, covering 150 kilometres from Karamsad, Sardar Patel's birthplace, to the Statue of Unity.

Minister Sharma stated that Run for Unity events will be organised at the district level on October 31, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. The Run for Unity will begin at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Run for Unity will feature effective representation from all fronts, including party workers, public representatives, athletes, local citizens, youth, women, businessmen, teachers, advocates, farmers, labourers, and others. Tribute programs will be held at all booths on October 31, with a portrait of Sardar Patel displayed.

The Urban Development Minister stated that programs will be organised in schools and parks on October 31. Essay competitions, speech contests, rangoli competitions, and painting competitions will be held on the Iron Man's great personality.

Sharma stated that this program will not be a mere formality; instead, participation of every worker, along with the general public, will be ensured. Everyone from the booth level to the district officials will be activated.

Prominently present on this occasion were BJP Media Incharge Navratan Rathi, BJP Metropolitan and District Incharge MLC Arun Pathak, BJP District President and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari, MLA T. Ram, Co-Media Incharge Santosh Solapurkar, Campaign District Coordinator Surendra Patel, Metropolitan Coordinator Madhukar Chitransh, Jagdish Tripathi, etc. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)