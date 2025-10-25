New Delhi, October 25: The Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements to manage the surge in passenger traffic for Chhath Puja as thousands of people tried to reach home even on Saturday to celebrate the festival with their families. To accommodate the growing demand, special trains, additional coaches, and several passenger-friendly measures were introduced on major routes and at key stations.

In response to the heavy rush, a round-trip Chhath Puja Special train has been scheduled between Rani Kamlapati and Hazrat Nizamuddin. According to officials, train number 01661 Chhath Puja Special departed from Rani Kamlapati station on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 8:15 p.m. Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways Gears Up for Safe, Comfortable Return Journey of Passengers After Chhath Festivities.

On its return journey, train number 01662 will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and halt at Mathura at 9:55 p.m., Agra Cantt at 10:50 p.m., Gwalior at 2:55 a.m., Veerangna Rani Laxmibai Jhansi at 5:35 a.m., Bina at 8:10 a.m., Vidisha at 9:15 a.m., before reaching Rani Kamlapati Station at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday. The train will comprise 22 LHB coaches, including two Second AC, three Third AC, six Economy Third AC, five Sleeper, four General Class, one SLRD, and one generator car.

The Railways Ministry stated that around 6,181 special trains have been notified for October 28 to facilitate the return of passengers to their workplaces after the festive season is over. In total, over 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country, with more than 900 special trips scheduled in the next three days to manage the festival rush. Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways To Play Chhath Songs at Major Stations Like Patna, New Delhi To Give Passengers 'Sense of Home and Culture'.

In Bihar, nearly 30 stations are being equipped to handle the massive passenger inflow. Measures include additional ticket counters, CCTV surveillance, weatherproof holding areas, and enhanced crowd management systems. Stations such as Patna, Danapur, Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Samastipur, and Barauni in Bihar, along with Gorakhpur, Ballia, and Varanasi (also known as Banaras) in Uttar Pradesh, are among those where holding areas have been set up to ensure smooth operations.

Additional coaches are also being attached to existing services to accommodate increased demand. Weatherproof holding areas are being created at major stations to manage large passenger inflows and provide convenient waiting facilities before train departures, the ministry stated. To ensure passenger safety, 24/7 medical booths have been established at key stations, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, and Saharsa. Fire brigade and ambulance services have also been stationed for emergency health assistance and safety management.

Adding to the festive spirit, Indian Railways has begun playing Chhath songs at several major stations to help passengers feel more connected to the occasion. At stations like Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Sonpur, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar Terminal, the devotional songs are creating a joyful atmosphere and evoking the spirit of home and tradition for travellers heading back for the sacred festival.

