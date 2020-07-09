Rupnagar (PB), Jul 9 (PTI) Rupanagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri on Thursday went into home quarantine after an SDM tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Subdivisional Magistrate G S Johal has mild symptoms, they said, adding that he had had attended a meeting of the Punjab Civil Officers' Association last Friday.

Eleven PCS and other senior officers, including the Sangrur Civil Surgeon, have contracted the infection in the state.

